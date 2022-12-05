Chicago shooting: Local actor ID'd among 3 killed in Austin shooting, crash, officials say

One of two men who died after a Chicago shooting on South Cicero Avenue in Austin has been identified by Cook County officials.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two of three people who died after a shooting and crash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday night have been identified.

Police initially said two people died in the incident.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday morning that 29-year-old Xavier Lofton of Bellwood was shot and killed in the incident, which also killed tow other men, 50-year-old Willie Williams and an unidentified 37-year-old.

Chicago police said two people were driving on South Cicero Avenue when someone inside a beige SUV began firing toward that first car at about 11:17 p.m.

Police said Lofton was struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he later died. A 29-year-old woman in that same car was also hit by the gunfire and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 37-year-old, caught in the crossfire, was fatally shot in the back. His car then struck Williams, killing him. The vehicle also crashed into several other cars not far from where the shooting started.

Lofton was a well-known local actor. It's unclear if he was a target in this shooting or if he was also caught in the crossfire.

Chicago police said no one is in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

