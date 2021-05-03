Calumet City police negotiate with barricaded suspect after shooting; some I-94 ramps closed

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Law enforcement officials are negotiating with a man barricaded in a south suburban Calumet City home Sunday night, after a shooting earlier in the day, police said.Calumet City police responded to the 100-block of State Street about 1:45 p.m. for a reported gunshot victim, the department's chief said.When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man had been shot after an alleged confrontation. He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.The suspect, a 52-year-old man, fled to the 100-block of Maple Court, police said.As police tried to approach the suspect's home, shots were fired at officers, police said.Law enforcement officials continue to negotiate with the suspect.Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said there's no immediate danger to public, but advised residents to stay away from the area.Illinois State Police are assisting Calumet City police with traffic control. The Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Sibley Avenue, I-94 southbound ramp to Dolton Avenue and the I-94 northbound ramp to Dolton were closed as of 7:45 p.m.