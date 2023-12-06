Five people were critically injured in a Joliet crash early Monday morning near South Chicago Street and McDonough Street, police said.

25-year-old woman dies after Joliet crash that critically wounded 4 others

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 25-year-old Texas woman died Tuesday, after a crash in the south suburbs critically wounded four other people, Joliet police said.

Joseil Escalonda-Gomez died just before 2:30 p.m. at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, from injuries she suffered in Monday's crash, police said.

She was a rear-seat passenger in the vehicle.

Officers responded just before 5:15 a.m. Monday to the intersection of South Chicago Street and McDonough Street in Joliet for a crash with injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of a Volkswagen Passat, a 28-year-old Joliet man, was traveling east on McDonough, approaching Chicago, when he failed to stop at a red light and entered the intersection, hitting a semitrailer that was traveling south on Chicago.

Joliet fire crews took the driver and Escalonda-Gomez to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition. They were later taken to Advocate Christ, where the man remains in critical condition.

A 26-year-old Joliet man and two 30-year-old Joliet women were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, then the man and one of the women was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they remain in critical condition.

The other woman is stable, police said.

The male semitrailer driver, a 34-year-old Bensenville man, was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 7:30 a.m., and the car involved appeared to sustain major damage in the incident.

No citations have been issued.

