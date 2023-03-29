Man charged in downtown Chicago bank robbery, new photos released

A man has now been charged in the Fifth Third Bank robbery on March 9 where a security guard was shot and wounded.

Cell phone video showed the man scooping cash into a bag before running off.

New images of the suspect were included in court documents Wednesday.

According to the FBI, suspect Jawad Hakeem spoke to someone in an alley near the bank at Wacker and Madison shortly before the robbery.

They say Hakeem gave that person his phone number. That witness later turned the number over to investigators, helping lead to Hakeem's arrest.

