Suspects wanted for violent carjacking that left victim severely injured in Grand Crossing: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released images of the people wanted in a violent South Side carjacking.

Police said the suspects forced the victim from his vehicle in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 400 block of East 71st Street on Jan. 28.

A passing vehicle then hit the victim, who was severely injured.

The suspects took off in the victim's car.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

