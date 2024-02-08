Suspects wanted for violent carjacking that left victim severely injured in Grand Crossing: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released images of the people wanted in a violent South Side carjacking.
Police said the suspects forced the victim from his vehicle in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 400 block of East 71st Street on Jan. 28.
A passing vehicle then hit the victim, who was severely injured.
The suspects took off in the victim's car.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them.
