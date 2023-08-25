At last 3 robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park spree earlier this week, CPD says

One of at least three armed robberies in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning was captured on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of three armed robberies in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning was captured on video.

A 38-year-old man was walking in the 800-block of North California Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when police said three masked gunmen jumped out of a dark SUV that had pulled up and robbed him.

The incident was captured by a nearby doorbell camera.

"Come on, bro, I need my bag, bro," the victim can be heard telling the robbers. "You got all my stuff, bro."

One of the armed robbers grabs his takeout order before stepping back and demanding the passcode to his cell phone. He gives it to them.

The victim was not hurt. Police said the trio of thieves committed at least two more armed robberies that morning in a short span of time. Police said a couple was targeted in the 1700 block of North Drake a short time later, and then just before 3:30 a.m. a person reported being robbed at gunpoint by three men in a black jeep a few blocks away in the 1900 block of North Damen.

According to data from the city of Chicago, there have been 541 robberies in the last 12 months in the Humboldt Park community where these incidents occurred. That's an 83% increase over the average number of robberies for the three years prior, 2020 through 2022.

Other nearby North and Northwest Side neighborhoods have also seen an increase in armed robberies. The same city data shows that over the last 12 months in the 14th Police District, which includes the east side of Humbold Park, Logan Square, West Town, Wicker Park and Bucktown, there have been 508 robberies, which is a 55% increase over the average number of robbers for the three years prior, 2020 through 2022.

And while Chicago police have issued some community alerts warning of the danger, the armed robbery sprees continue.

No one is in custody for Tuesday's attack and no arrests have been made.

