hit and run

Family pleads for hit-and-run driver who killed woman, 37, in West Garfield Park to come forward

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed woman, 37

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a mother in West Garfield Park as she was leaving her home.

Angel Thomas, 37, was struck in the 4300-block of West Jackson Boulevard as she crossed the street to get to her car. She was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Home surveillance footage shows debris scattered across the road in the seconds after she was killed.

"When you're a good person, you expect good things to happen to good people," said her sister Theresa Dorsey. "You don't expect bad things to happen to good people."

RELATED: Woman killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run ID'd

The crash took place just steps from Thomas' apartment.

"She was leaving her house, and she was on her way to a family friend's house, which was not too far from her house," Dorsey said.

Dorsey said her brother was right behind her as she crossed the street.

"He just said all he could see was her. Like, he just rushed to her, Her body went from one end of the street all the way to the next," her sister said.

SEE ALSO | Watch: Good Samaritans in Michigan help man survive high-speed airborne car crash

Thomas died just hours before her daughter's 14th birthday.

"And she was planning a nice surprise party for her, and unfortunately she didn't make it," said Robert Stewart, downstairs neighbor.

Family and loved ones are pleading with the driver to come forward.

"Just come forward," said Dorsey. "Children's lives were affected. Sisters, brothers, my mom, her dad -- lives were affected."

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, but if you have any information you're asked to give Chicago police a call.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest garfield parkcar crashtraffic fatalitieshit and runchicago crimefatal crashtraffic accidenthit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Woman killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run ID'd
CPD shares photos of SUV wanted in deadly Belmont Central hit-and-run
Des Plaines police search for driver in fatal hit and run crash
Christmas Day Schiller Park hit-and-run victim ID'd
TOP STORIES
Chicago's south suburbs to get new area code Friday
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announces run for IL governor
Chicago sports broadcaster Les Grobstein dies at 69
Oakbrook Center 911 calls released: 'Somebody's shooting the mall up'
Cop who bungled homicide case involving Daley's nephew promoted
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
Show More
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
MLK Day celebrated with service in Chicago
Chicagoans look forward to ease of free at home COVID test kits
Chicago weekend violence leaves 31 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy
More TOP STORIES News