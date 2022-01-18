Family pleads for hit-and-run driver who killed woman, 37, in West Garfield Park to come forward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a mother in West Garfield Park as she was leaving her home.Angel Thomas, 37, was struck in the 4300-block of West Jackson Boulevard as she crossed the street to get to her car. She was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.Home surveillance footage shows debris scattered across the road in the seconds after she was killed."When you're a good person, you expect good things to happen to good people," said her sister Theresa Dorsey. "You don't expect bad things to happen to good people."The crash took place just steps from Thomas' apartment."She was leaving her house, and she was on her way to a family friend's house, which was not too far from her house," Dorsey said.Dorsey said her brother was right behind her as she crossed the street."He just said all he could see was her. Like, he just rushed to her, Her body went from one end of the street all the way to the next," her sister said.Thomas died just hours before her daughter's 14th birthday."And she was planning a nice surprise party for her, and unfortunately she didn't make it," said Robert Stewart, downstairs neighbor.Family and loved ones are pleading with the driver to come forward."Just come forward," said Dorsey. "Children's lives were affected. Sisters, brothers, my mom, her dad -- lives were affected."Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, but if you have any information you're asked to give Chicago police a call.