Strides for Peace to host Chicago's Inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Expo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new expo focusing on gun violence prevention is coming to Chicago this weekend.

Chicago's Inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Expo aims to bring together outreach and prevention specialists, law enforcement, parents and all Chicagoans with a goal to evaluate the city's gun violence problem.

Strides for Peace will host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dorin Forum on the University of Illinois Chicago campus.

The Chicago-based group works with over 100 organizations with a common goal of ending gun violence.

For more information on how to attend Chicago's Inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Expo, visit the Strides for Peace website.

