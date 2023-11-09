WATCH LIVE

Strides for Peace to host Chicago's Inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Expo

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 9, 2023 7:59PM
Race Against Gun Violence brings hundreds together at Grant Park
Hundreds of runners and walkers came together at Grant Park for Chicago's Race Against Gun Violence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new expo focusing on gun violence prevention is coming to Chicago this weekend.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Chicago's Inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Expo aims to bring together outreach and prevention specialists, law enforcement, parents and all Chicagoans with a goal to evaluate the city's gun violence problem.

Strides for Peace will host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dorin Forum on the University of Illinois Chicago campus.

The Chicago-based group works with over 100 organizations with a common goal of ending gun violence.

For more information on how to attend Chicago's Inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Expo, visit the Strides for Peace website.

