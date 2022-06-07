Chicago mayor election: Lori Lightfoot announces reelection bid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made her bid for reelection official on Tuesday after hinting at an announcement for weeks.
"I don't look or sound like any other mayor we've ever had before, and I've had to fight to get a seat at the table. And, like so many in our city, I've had to fight to have my voice heard," Lightfoot said in a press release. "That's why I'll never back down from fighting every day to turn your voice into action."
In her much anticipated announcement, Lightfoot highlighted public safety, infrastructure and equity.
"Of course there are tough challenges ahead. We have a lot of work to do, because change just doesn't happen overnight. But together, we will make our city safer, fairer, and more equitable for all. Now, let's get back to work," Lightfoot said.
Six other candidates have announced their mayoral run.
Roderick Sawyer became the second city council member to announce a mayoral run Thursday, joining 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez. He is also the sixth candidate overall to announce a run, joining businessman Willie Wilson, State Representative Kam Buckner, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas and Frederick Collins, a veteran Chicago police officer.
