chicago mayor election

Chicago mayor election: Lori Lightfoot announces reelection bid

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made her bid for reelection official on Tuesday after hinting at an announcement for weeks.

"I don't look or sound like any other mayor we've ever had before, and I've had to fight to get a seat at the table. And, like so many in our city, I've had to fight to have my voice heard," Lightfoot said in a press release. "That's why I'll never back down from fighting every day to turn your voice into action."

In her much anticipated announcement, Lightfoot highlighted public safety, infrastructure and equity.

"Of course there are tough challenges ahead. We have a lot of work to do, because change just doesn't happen overnight. But together, we will make our city safer, fairer, and more equitable for all. Now, let's get back to work," Lightfoot said.

Six other candidates have announced their mayoral run.

Roderick Sawyer became the second city council member to announce a mayoral run Thursday, joining 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez. He is also the sixth candidate overall to announce a run, joining businessman Willie Wilson, State Representative Kam Buckner, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas and Frederick Collins, a veteran Chicago police officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfootchicago mayor electionchicago city councilelectionpoliticsthe mayorchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Ald. Sawyer announces run for Chicago mayor
Vallas announces run for Chicago mayor
Chicago mayoral candidate lays out his plan to deal with city violence
Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas plans to run for Chicago mayor: sources
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
Cops probed after video shows response to man's drowning death
Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood
Man shot while sleeping on bench in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
IL reports 4,861 new cases, 18 deaths
Show More
LeBron James calls on US to bring Brittney Griner home
ABC7 digital town hall celebrating Pride Month
Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash
Machete attacks Chicago: CPD has person of interest in armed robberies
Chicago Weather: Sunny but cool Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News