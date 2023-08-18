Chicago police officer David Deleon faces new child porn, sex crimes charges

More felony charges have been filed against a Chicago police officer for child pornography and sexually abusing a minor.

David Deleon was arrested by Norridge police in March, when he was initially accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old. He was stripped of his police powers, and remains on no-pay status with the Chicago Police Department.

Following his arrest, his cell phone was turned over to Cook County investigators. Now detectives say they found videos on that phone of Deleon sexually assaulting and abusing a young adult and minors, including two teenagers, on multiple occasions.

The videos allegedly show Deleon with the victim sin his Northwest Side home, drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco and handling guns.

Investigators also discovered Deleon allegedly met the victims in his official capacity as a Chicago police officer, and would invite them to sleep at his home.

The new charges filed against Deleon include one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of manufacturing child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of unauthorized videotaping. The child pornography charges are for "moving depiction," indicating investigators found videos.

Deleon appeared in court Friday where a judge ordered him held without bond.

