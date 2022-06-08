police officer shot

Chicago police shot: Officer injured in Englewood shooting to be released from hospital; man charged

2nd member of Chicago Police Department shot within 1 week
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot in Englewood over the weekend is expected to leave the hospital Wednesday.

More than 100 CPD officers huddled, then suddenly dispersed with word that their most recently injured colleague wasn't ready to be released on Tuesday.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said Officer Erik Moreno "was really hoping to go home" but "got light-headed" and was "going to have to stay for some more tests." CPD Deputy Director Tom Ahern said Moreno is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Jerome Halsey, 27, of Chicago fired shots at officers during a traffic stop in the 6900-block of South Sangamon Street at about 2:03 p.m. Sunday.

Officers returned fire and both Moreno and Halsey were wounded, police said.

The officer was transported to a hospital in serious condition but remained stable.

Still in the hospital himself, prosecutors brought attempted murder and aggravated battery charges against Halsey, who has a history of gun crimes. Halsey's public defender argued he has a conceal carry permit and a valid firearms identification card, and said police had not activated their lights when pulling him over.

Mentioned in court was a prior statement in which Halsey said he had feared for his life and began firing, hitting Moreno, the second officer shot in a traffic stop in a matter of days.

RELATED: Naperville police shooting: Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking officer with hatchet ID'd

Halsey, who police said was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge gave him $1 million bond.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it obtained body camera footage of involved officers, as well as additional third-party video that captured the traffic stop and the subsequent shooting. COPA said materials will be posted to its website within 60 days unless prohibited by court order.

The shooting was the third time in a week that a law enforcement officer was shot in Chicago with another CPD officer shot in West Englewood and a U.S marshal wounded in a shooting.

