Judge denies to issue restraining order against Chicago Public Schools in Urban Prep case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday to prevent Chicago Public Schools from taking over Urban Prep Academies campuses in Bronzeville and Englewood until a lawsuit makes its way through the court.

That means Urban Prep will stay open for now.

Urban Prep Academy is still fighting to maintain control of its two campuses in Englewood and Bronzeville.

CPS had planned to take over the schools following allegations of financial mismanagement and a sexual misconduct allegation. Illinois State Board of Education officials denied Urban Prep's appeals to keep control of the two locations.

The charter school filed a lawsuit, claiming CPS violated state law that there be a moratorium on school closings.

CPS said it's "disappointed in today's court decision" and that "we will be looking to brng this to a final conclusion as soon as possible in the best interest of the students."

Urban Prep also released a statement saying in part, "We look forward to continuing our 17-year-old tradition of education Black boys and young men in Chicago."