Shedd Aquarium penguins waddle through Chicago's 'Friends' experience

CHICAGO -- The Shedd Aquarium penguins are on the move again in their latest field trip adventure.Four penguins from the Chicago aquarium took an unusual field trip to a replica set of hit 1990s TV show "Friends."Magellanic penguins Howard, Georgia, Fitz and Mercedes from waddled through set replicas at "The Friends Experience" in Chicago.The penguins have experienced a variety of field trips since the beginning of the pandemic. Some of their trips have included tours to fellow Shedd residents, other Chicago museums and even Soldier Field.The field trip provided exercise and variety for the penguins.