Family of Amaria Jones, 13-year-old killed in Chicago Father's Day weekend violence, calls for change

The pleas come during another holiday weekend with at least 16 people already shot, and two of them killed.
Jones was inside her Austin neighborhood home on June 20 when a stray bullet came flying in.
Nearly three months after her death, police continue to search for her killer.
"I don't want anybody to join this club of losing a child; it's painful," said Lawanda Jones, Amaria's mother.
The youngest of five, Lawanda said Amaria wanted to be lawyer.
RELATED: Mourners remember girl, 13, killed by stray bullet on West Side during funeral
"She loved to talk, and she wanted to be heard," her mother said. "She wanted you to see her and hear her."
Amaria also liked to dance. She was showing her mother the latest routine on TikTok when she was killed.
"I heard a weird noise and something shattered in my face," Lawanda said. "I turned around and my baby was on the ground holding her neck, reaching out, saying 'mom.'"
Amaria was killed during a violent Father's Day weekend. A total of 78 people were shot and 11 were killed that weekend.
WATCH: 'Nothing has been done' since Amaria's murder, older sister says
"I don't want anybody else's family to endure what me and my family endured," said Mercedes Jones, who became emotional as she mourned her younger sister.
RELATED: Chicago shootings: Violent weekend comes amid push encouraging police to take part in 'blue flu'
Mekhi James, 3, was shot in a separate incident the same day in Austin.
"I just want my sister back. I want to tell her I miss her. I just want to grab her, hold her tight and kiss her," said Omarion James, her brother.
Jones' family gathered Saturday on Chicago's West Side hoping to stop further gun violence, especially attacks on children.
"All I'm asking for the government, the government, the mayor reach out, help," Mercedes Jones said. "This has to stop. This has to stop somewhere."
Joined by activist Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, the group called on Gov. JB Pritzker to declare gun violence a public health crisis.
Demonstrators also asked for legislation in Amaria Jones' name and better support for the Austin community, including economic development.
"To bring about change, to bring about resources, to bring about protection for all these homes that deserve to live in peace, not to be dodging bullets," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.
ABC7 Chicago has reached out to Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot's offices but has not heard back.