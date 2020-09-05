chicago shooting

Family of Amaria Jones, 13-year-old killed in Chicago Father's Day weekend violence, calls for change

Austin shooting: Mekhi James, 3, killed same day, in same neighborhood as Amaria Jones
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Amaria Jones, a 13-year-old who was fatally shot in Chicago on Father's Day Weekend, joined activists Saturday afternoon to demand change from city and state leaders.

The pleas come during another holiday weekend with at least 16 people already shot, and two of them killed.

Jones was inside her Austin neighborhood home on June 20 when a stray bullet came flying in.

Nearly three months after her death, police continue to search for her killer.

"I don't want anybody to join this club of losing a child; it's painful," said Lawanda Jones, Amaria's mother.

The youngest of five, Lawanda said Amaria wanted to be lawyer.

RELATED: Mourners remember girl, 13, killed by stray bullet on West Side during funeral
EMBED More News Videos

Family and friends gather to say goodbye to Amaria Jones Friday.



"She loved to talk, and she wanted to be heard," her mother said. "She wanted you to see her and hear her."

Amaria also liked to dance. She was showing her mother the latest routine on TikTok when she was killed.

"I heard a weird noise and something shattered in my face," Lawanda said. "I turned around and my baby was on the ground holding her neck, reaching out, saying 'mom.'"

Amaria was killed during a violent Father's Day weekend. A total of 78 people were shot and 11 were killed that weekend.

WATCH: 'Nothing has been done' since Amaria's murder, older sister says


EMBED More News Videos

The family of a 13-year-old victim of Chicago gun violence plans to speak out Saturday afternoon.



"I don't want anybody else's family to endure what me and my family endured," said Mercedes Jones, who became emotional as she mourned her younger sister.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: Violent weekend comes amid push encouraging police to take part in 'blue flu'

Mekhi James, 3, was shot in a separate incident the same day in Austin.

"I just want my sister back. I want to tell her I miss her. I just want to grab her, hold her tight and kiss her," said Omarion James, her brother.

Jones' family gathered Saturday on Chicago's West Side hoping to stop further gun violence, especially attacks on children.

"All I'm asking for the government, the government, the mayor reach out, help," Mercedes Jones said. "This has to stop. This has to stop somewhere."

Joined by activist Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, the group called on Gov. JB Pritzker to declare gun violence a public health crisis.

Demonstrators also asked for legislation in Amaria Jones' name and better support for the Austin community, including economic development.

"To bring about change, to bring about resources, to bring about protection for all these homes that deserve to live in peace, not to be dodging bullets," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.

ABC7 Chicago has reached out to Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot's offices but has not heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinstray bulletchicago shootinggun violenceteen killedteen shotchild killedchicago violencechild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Rally demands justice for man killed in Pilsen shootout with police
Chicago police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump
Stone Park fire spreads to 3 apartment buildings, witnesses say
Chicago police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge
Off brand hand sanitizer catches fire, woman severely burned
Rally demands justice for man killed in Pilsen shootout with police
Illinois COVID-19: 2,806 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
Car rolls over onto Lakefront Trail in Lakeview
Show More
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
9 fraternities, sororities under quarantine at UW-Madison
IL billionaires fight over proposed graduated income tax
Rochester activists insist on policing changes after Daniel Prude death
IU coronavirus: University halts all voluntary workouts
More TOP STORIES News