chicago shooting

4th suspect arrested in murder of retired Chicago firefighter during Morgan Park attempted carjacking

Person arrested on separate warrant in Pennsylvania, CPD says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams outside of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park earlier this month.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted Friday that an individual was arrested on a separate warrant in Pennsylvania by the FBI and is currently being held on a $2 million murder warrant.



Brown said Chicago police are seeking his extradition to the city.

Brown did not immediately identify the individual.

Devin Barron, 20, of Lynwood was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon on a person with a loaded firearm, both felonies, as well as one misdemeanor charge of possession of cannabis more than 10-30 grams, one count of being a fugitive from justice with an out of state warrant, and two counts of issuance of warrant earlier this week in connection with Williams' death.

Barron was taken into custody by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Saturday morning around 10 a.m. in Lansing, Ill. He was due in bond court in Chicago Monday.

Dwain Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old boy who has not been identified by name have also been charged in the shooting.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting



EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released this surveillance video of the attempted carjacking and shootout that killled retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams in Morgan Park.



Williams, a beloved retired CFD lieutenant, was walking out of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park at 117th Street and Western Avenue on Dec. 3. Surveillance video captured the shooting exchange with Williams and the group trying to approach him. Williams was hit and later died.

Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago police discuss charges in firefighter's death


EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speak after a teenager was charged in the shooting of a retired firefighter in Morgan Park.



CPD said carjackings are up dramatically this year in the city. The superintendent added that his officers have taken some of the people responsible for these crimes off the streets.

"We've had an extraordinary spike but we have made some arrests," Brown said. "We need to make many more arrests. We're not satisfied and we're not going to stop pursuing these suspects until they're all captured."

RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago increase 134% in 2020, police say

Family, friends and a community said a final goodbye to Lt. Dwain Williams last weekend.

Williams, 65, spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.

Please note: The video in the player at the top of this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshootingman killedman shotchicago fire departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Police shooting reported in Lawndale neighborhood: CPD
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020
Fr. Pfleger, Rev. Jackson to hold silent march protesting Chicago violence
Demonstrators march to draw awareness to 'virus of violence' in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
IL reports 7,201 COVID-19 cases, 157 coronavirus deaths
New Year's babies born in Chicago area
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Texas woman kidnapped at gunpoint found safe in IL
Police shooting reported in Lawndale neighborhood: CPD
Toxic former Chicago industrial site being eyed as solar farm
Show More
Crowded Congress Hotel room dispersed by CPD New Year's Eve
Snow, ice, rain storm bringing messy start to 2021
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020
Nearly 500K IL marijuana arrest records expunged
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
More TOP STORIES News