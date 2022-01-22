Girl, 8, fatally shot in Little Village; man, 26 critically wounded, Chicago police say

According to Chicago police, the girl was shot in the head at around 2:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street as she walked with her guardian.
Investigators said the adult heard the shots and found the girl had been struck by the gunfire. She later died at Stroger Hospital, police said.
Another man, 26, was also shot in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Neither the guardian or the girl were the intended target, police said.
No one is in custody.
Angel Ocampo said, ironically he was a nearby funeral home when he heard the shots.
"I just froze and just sat down. I didn't know what happened. I just sat there," Ocampo said. "It really isn't safe. There's a lot of crime here supposedly and there's a lot of shootings. This is like gang territory."
The shooting follows a violent week in the city that saw at least five children shot on Tuesday alone.
Rauner College Prep student Caleb Westbrooks was fatally shot Tuesday in Noble Square just after school let out.
