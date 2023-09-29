Girl, 10, shot inside bedroom after bullet enters West Englewood home, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 10-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting after a bullet entered her West Englewood home Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old girl was wounded inside a bedroom after a bullet came from outside of her West Englewood home Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:02 p.m. in the 6400-block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

Chicago shooting: 16-year-old girl shot in head inside car at Little Village gas station, CPD says

The girl was in a back bedroom when the shots were fired, police said. The girl was wounded in the right leg and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

Teen girl, boy shot near Mount Carmel High School football game in Woodlawn: Chicago police

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood