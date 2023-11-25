Liquor store employee shot during attempted robbery in Kilbourn Park, Chicago police say

An employee at a liquor store in Kilbourn Park was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery late Friday, Chicago police said

Masked suspects shot victim in shoulder before taking off, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee of a Northwest Side liquor was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery Friday night, according to Chicago police.

It happened at around 10:25 a.m. on the 4400 blk. of W. Belmont in the city's Kilbourn Park neighborhood, police said.

According to police, two men wearing masks made their way into the Super Savings Food & Liquor store and attempted to rob it when they saw the worker and shot him.

The suspects took off running in an unknown direction.

The 46-year-old male victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he's listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area 5 detectives continue to investigate.