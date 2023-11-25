WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Liquor store employee shot during attempted robbery in Kilbourn Park, Chicago police say

Masked suspects shot victim in shoulder before taking off, CPD says

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Saturday, November 25, 2023 12:09PM
Kilbourm Park liquor store employee shot during robbery
EMBED <>More Videos

An employee at a liquor store in Kilbourn Park was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery late Friday, Chicago police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee of a Northwest Side liquor was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery Friday night, according to Chicago police.

It happened at around 10:25 a.m. on the 4400 blk. of W. Belmont in the city's Kilbourn Park neighborhood, police said.

According to police, two men wearing masks made their way into the Super Savings Food & Liquor store and attempted to rob it when they saw the worker and shot him.

The suspects took off running in an unknown direction.

The 46-year-old male victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he's listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area 5 detectives continue to investigate.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW