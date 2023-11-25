Liquor store employee shot during attempted robbery in Kilbourn Park, Chicago police say

Masked suspects shot victim in shoulder before taking off, CPD says
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee of a Northwest Side liquor was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery Friday night, according to Chicago police.
It happened at around 10:25 a.m. on the 4400 blk. of W. Belmont in the city's Kilbourn Park neighborhood, police said.
According to police, two men wearing masks made their way into the Super Savings Food & Liquor store and attempted to rob it when they saw the worker and shot him.
The suspects took off running in an unknown direction.
The 46-year-old male victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he's listed in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area 5 detectives continue to investigate.