chicago shooting

Woman in critical condition after bullet comes through bedroom wall, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman in critical condition after bullet enters bedroom: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot while sitting in her bedroom Sunday night at Kilbourn and Dickens.

RELATED: Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's NW Side

The shooting took place in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

RELATED: Chicago police officer Ella French funeral plans announced, another vigil held

Chicago police said the bullet came through the wall of a second story apartment building and hit her in the neck.

RELATED: Security guard killed, another among 4 others wounded in South Side club shooting

No one is in custody. No additional information is available at the moment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohermosawoman shotchicago shootingwoman injuredgun violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side
Woman, 70, killed in Hegewisch shooting
Young sisters among 48 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence
52 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence
TOP STORIES
Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side
52 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence
Thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Skokie family stuck in Afghanistan as Taliban regains control
Elgin School District U46 faces staff shortages as students return
Woman, 70, killed in Hegewisch shooting
Jackson Park roadwork begins ahead of Obama Center construction
Show More
3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda
Park District to announce disciplinary action in sex harassment probe
Shooting causes 2 cars to crash into SW Side restaurant
Lombard man remains last US Taliban hostage as Afghanistan falls
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, low humidity Monday
More TOP STORIES News