Man shot in the face while driving on South Halsted Street in Fernwood, Chicago police say

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday night in the Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot a driver in the face on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. at the 9909-block of South Halsted Street near 99th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood.

A 38-year-old man was driving northbound on Halsted Street when shots were fired nearby.

The man was struck in the face, leaving a gunshot wound to his left cheek, police said.

At last check, the victim was at the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

