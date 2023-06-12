Chicago shootings: 32 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

The 27-year-old man was standing in the street just before 1 a.m. when someone shot him several times, police said.

CHICAGO -- At least 32 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across the city this weekend, police said.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. They were outside in the 3100-block of West Redfield Drive when someone approached them and fired shots about 8 a.m., according to Chicago police. The older man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 25, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Later Sunday, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the North Lawndale neighborhood. He was standing on a sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 1900-block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone approached in a vehicle and fired shots, striking him multiple times, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a man was fatally shot on a street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Santos Rodriguez, 27, was shot multiple times while he was in the 3700-block of West Division Street, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Three teenagers - ages 16, 18 and 19 - were shot near a CTA station in the first-block of West 95th Street around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old man fought with someone on the sidewalk before running into the train station vestibule, according to police. The person he fought with fired shots, striking the three teens. The 16-year-old boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and back. The other two were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 18-year-old was in good condition and the 19-year-old was in fair condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot on a porch in Belmont Cragin Saturday night. He was on a back porch of a residence in the 5300-block of West Oakdale Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when someone fired a gun, striking him in the head, police said. He was listed in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Three other teens - a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy - were also wounded in separate shootings on the city's South and West Sides over the weekend.

Last weekend, 46 people were shot, nine fatally.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)