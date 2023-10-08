An Uptown shooting in Chicago left four people injured in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue, the police department said.

Chicago shootings: At least 15 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 15 people have been shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

They were outside at about 10:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 74th Street when a group of people opened gunfire on them, Chicago police said.

The woman, 23, and the 24-year-old man took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound and declined medical attention, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Hours later, four people were shot on the city's North Side on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Uptown neighborhood's 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

At least two armed people approached a group of four and opened fire, police said. Three women and a man were injured.

A 26-year-old woman, shot in her face area, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. A 43-year-old man, shot in his leg, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Another woman, 28, was shot in her shoulder and head. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. A third woman, 61, was shot in her leg and taken to the same hospital, also good condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Later that day, four Chicago police officers were among nine people injured in a crash that happened after a shooting on the city's South Side, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were near the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up, and at least one person inside opened fire, police said.

Police said the man, shot in his thigh, and the woman, grazed in her buttocks, were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Officers then found the vehicle involved in the shooting near East 54th Street and South State Street in the Washington Park neighborhood. That's when a crash happened.

The Chicago Fire Department said two CPD officers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A third officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and a fourth officer self-transported to a local hospital.

Five civilians were taken to local hospitals in good condition, CFD said. Three of those people went to Insight Chicago and two went to Provident Hospital.

Police said took four offenders into custody and recovered two handguns. Charges are pending and Area One detectives are investigating.

A man was fatally shot Friday in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The 43-year-old was in an alley at about 6:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Carpenter Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Last weekend, 37 people were shot, five fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.