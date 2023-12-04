Chicago shootings: Teen boy among at least 10 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend, police said.

Two men were injured, one critically, in a Sunday morning shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood's 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Two 22-year-old men were inside a home when someone fired shots in their direction, police said.

One man, shot in his back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man, shot in his right hand, was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A teenage boy was shot Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was on a sidewalk at about 8:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the buttocks and right thigh, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Hours later, a woman was shot inside her vehicle on the South Side, police said.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was sitting in her vehicle in the Morgan Park neighborhood's 1600 block of West Montvale Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain. She drove away and later notified emergency medical services.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds, and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 14 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.