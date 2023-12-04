Chicago shootings: Teen boy among at least 13 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city

Chicago police said a man seen driving a vehicle was killed in a shooting on the West Side Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 13 people have been shot across Chicago this weekend, one fatally, police said.

A witness told police a 39-year-old man was seen driving a car with four male passengers at about 5:36 p.m. when it came to a stop in the 1700-block of North Lotus Avenue.

The witness reported hearing shots and then four people got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The 39-year-old man was wounded multiple times and transported to Loyola Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Mohammed K. Al Hijoi.

Police said a handgun was recovered from the scene. No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Two men were injured, one critically, in a Sunday morning shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood's 6900-block of South Indiana Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Two 22-year-old men were inside a home when someone fired shots in their direction, police said.

One man, shot in his back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man, shot in his right hand, was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A teenage boy was shot Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was on a sidewalk at about 8:20 p.m. in the 8700-block of South Burley Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the buttocks and right thigh, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Hours later, a woman was shot inside her vehicle on the South Side, police said.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was sitting in her vehicle in the Morgan Park neighborhood's 1600-block of West Montvale Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain. She drove away and later notified emergency medical services.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds, and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Someone shot into a 60-year-old woman's Northwest Side home on Sunday evening, leaving her critically injured, Chicago police said.

Police said the woman was in her Portage Park residence in the 5200-block of West Cullom Avenue when a male suspect, whose age was not immediately known, fired shots around 8:30 p.m.

The victim, shot once in her pelvis and twice in her abdomen, was transported to Illinois Masonic hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, at least 14 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

