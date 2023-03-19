Chicago shootings: At least 15 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A shooting in Chicago left a man shot and killed in East Garfield Park in the 200 block of North St Louis Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 15 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said. The shooting happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. A 40-year-old man was standing outside when someone got out of an SUV and fired shots at him, witnesses told police. Police said the victim, shot multiple times, fled the scene on foot, and collapsed in an open field in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Minutes later, another man was shot to death on the West Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood's 1000 block of North Central Avenue just before 11 p.m., police said. Police responded to the scene and found a 33-year-old man, who had been shot in the chest, in a yard. Witnesses told police that a male person of an unknown age shot at the victim from an alley and fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

In nonfatal shootings, four people were shot at a South Side restaurant on Saturday night, police said. The shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood's 2400 block of East 72nd Street just after 9 p.m., police said. Officers were seen responding to Kennedy Fish and Chicken. Three armed people, described as males of unknown ages, got out of a vehicle and fired shots into the restaurant from outside. Three men and one woman were injured in the shooting, and were all transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Police said two 29-year-old men and one 32-year-old man were shot in the legs. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the ear. Local leaders said the violence is disheartening.

"Anything you do something that you should be naturally able to do - get something to eat, enjoy yourselves, whatever - then, death, shooting," said Pastor Donovan Price. "We just need to stop this."

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in the West Loop on the Near West Side. The man, 26, was outside in the 200 block of North Aberdeen Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain about 4:30 a.m., according to Chicago police. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 13 people were shot in Chicago, police said.

