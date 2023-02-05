Chicago shootings: 15 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A drive-by shooting in Chicago left three people injured in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has been killed and at least 14 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Lawndale on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. No arrests were reported.

In nonfatal shootings, three people were injured, two critically, on Saturday night on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the Ashburn neighborhood's 3400 block of West 79th Street just after 10 p.m., police said. A driver and two passengers were in a vehicle when someone fired shots from a dark-colored Charger. The driver, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the torso multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said. One passenger, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the head and taken to the same hospital, also in critical condition. Another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was grazed in the shoulder and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

A man inside a South Side home was struck by a bullet traveling from outside on Friday night, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 7900 block of South May Street at about 11:37 a.m., police said. A bullet shattered a window and struck a 39-year-old man in the neck. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in fair condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 16 people were shot, two fatally, in shootings across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this report.