Chicago shootings: 10 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

An Ashburn, Chicago shooting left a teen shot and killed and a woman injured in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least ten people were shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A teenager was shot to death and a woman was wounded Saturday night in Ashburn on the South Side. The teen, 16, and the woman, 36, were in an alley after a party in the 3400-block of West 79th Street when someone shot them at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Chicago police. The 16-year-old was shot in the head, and the woman, who suffered a leg wound, was in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Hours later, a man was found fatally shot early Sunday in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Emergency responders discovered the man, 22, with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 2700-block of West 18th Street about 2:15 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 46-year-old woman was shot to death around 2:30 a.m. Saturday as she stood in the street in the 7000-block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing, police said. Someone in a car pulled up and shot her, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Rogers Park. Just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the teen was in a parking lot in the 1500-block of West Jarvis Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and then transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Last weekend, at least 11 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

