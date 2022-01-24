snow

Chicago Weather: Winter storm forecast to drop 1-3 inches of snow today | Live radar

Slick traffic conditions expected for morning commute
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE RADAR: Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 9 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm could create a messy commute in the Chicago area Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area until noon Monday in Illinois and until 3 p.m. for areas in northwest Indiana.

The storm is forecast to drop about 1-3 inches of snow in Illinois and 3-5 inches of snow in northwest Indiana. It is expected to end in the city by the early afternoon, but will continue in northwest Indiana.

FULL 7-DAY FORECAST

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said more than 200 salt spreaders are working to keep streets clear, focusing on main arterial streets.

WATCH: Drivers spinout at the I-94, Illinois Route 394



EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the Chicago area over the weekend, causing some drivers to spin out amid slick conditions



After the snow on Monday, bitter cold will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopcoldwinter stormsnowwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Chicago weather forecast includes snow into Monday | Live radar
Winter storm expected to bring snow to Chicago, NW IN | LIVE RADAR
Chicago weather forecast includes lake-effect snow in NW Indiana
Chicago weather: Freezing rain could cause dangerous road conditions
TOP STORIES
Girl, 8, killed by stray bullet ID'd: ME
6 found dead inside Milwaukee home, authorities say
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
COVID mandate draws protestors rallying against proof of vaccination
$45K raised for Bradley officer recovering from deadly hotel shooting
Show More
$6M worth of cocaine laced with fentanyl seized in Wisconsin
Chicago Weather: AM snow, mostly cloudy Monday
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in CA
Police lift SUV to rescue woman, 70, pinned underneath: VIDEO
19 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News