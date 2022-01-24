Chicago Weather: Winter storm forecast to drop 1-3 inches of snow today | Live radar

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area until noon Monday in Illinois and until 3 p.m. for areas in northwest Indiana.
The storm is forecast to drop about 1-3 inches of snow in Illinois and 3-5 inches of snow in northwest Indiana. It is expected to end in the city by the early afternoon, but will continue in northwest Indiana.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said more than 200 salt spreaders are working to keep streets clear, focusing on main arterial streets.
After the snow on Monday, bitter cold will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.