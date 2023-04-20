Chicago weather: Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: Live Radar

Severe storms are moving through the Chicago area. Track them on our live weather radar in the player below.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A round of storms with a history of producing large hail and high winds are racing through the Chicago area, prompting severe weather warnings.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Cook, DuPage, Lake, La Salle and McHenry counties until 6:30 p.m.; La Salle and Livingston until 6:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for the following counties: Cook, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, and Will in Illinois and Walworth, Racine and Waukesha in Wisconsin.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said sunshine following earlier rounds of storms will allow the atmosphere to heat up as a cold front marches in from the west.

Mowry said he expects discrete supercell thunderstorms to form out to our west before developing into a line of storms. These supercells will pose the greatest tornado risk, but as they develop a more linear structure, the main threat will transition to high winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most of the Chicago area to to a "slight" risk for severe weather, or a level 2 out of 5. Northwest Indiana is under a "marginal" risk, a level 1 out of 2.

The SPC also said the immediate Chicago area is under a 2% risk of a tornado developing within 25 miles, with a large swath of the northwest, western and southwest suburbs under a 5% risk.

The forecast for Friday is expected to be better, with highs in the mid-60s with stray showers possible. Cold temperatures are in store for the weekend.

