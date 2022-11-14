Chicago weather: 1st measurable snow of season to begin during Tuesday morning rush hour

By Wednesday, parts of the Chicago area could see 3 inches of snow, with the highest amounts in the northern suburbs, Butler said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first measurable snow of the season is on the way for the Chicago area - and the timing will make for a slippery morning commute Tuesday.

Snow will develop Tuesday morning in the far south suburbs during the rush hour before spreading north, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

"By the time the commute is in full swing, so is the snow," Butler said. "We're not looking at major accumulations out of this, but the timing is just horrible."

Periods of precipitation will continue through Tuesday afternoon and the evening rush hour, Butler said. Periods of mainly light snow will continue into Wednesday, with a mix of rain and snow possible near the lake.

Cole Stallard, Commissioner of Chicago's Streets and Sanitation Department, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to discuss how the city is preparing for the first snow of the season.

Stallard said the city has more than 200 vehicles ready to hit the roads and a stockpile of more than 400 tons of salt.

With the first snowfall of the season coming during the morning commute, Stallard said its important to be prepared and leave yourself extra time.

"Be safe, and make sure to have your brushes in your car," Stallard said. "And make sure to have those talks with first-time drivers heading off to school."