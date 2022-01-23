Chicago weather: Winter storm to bring several inches of snow to Chicago-area, NW IN | LIVE RADAR

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow is expected to blanket Chicago and Northwest Indiana Saturday night as a winter storm moves through the area.will go into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday night for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Lake and Porter counties in Indiana will also be in abeginning at 9 p.m.It's cold and dry right now but that's not expected to be the case later.How much snow you see may depend on where you are.Some areas can expect to see 2-4 inches of snow Saturday night, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. Some totals could even reach around five inches and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana can expect nearly six inches with lake effect Sunday morning.The snow is expected to end in the city around 10 a.m. Sunday, but the worst of it will be overnight, Mowry said.Temperatures are expected to drop from 29 degrees to about 15 degrees Saturday night, with winds gusting around 15 mph, the weather service said.More snow is also expected Sunday night into Monday morning, dropping possibly another 1-4 inches. Slick and slippery roads, and reduced visibility are also expected, the weather service said.