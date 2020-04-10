Coronavirus Chicago: 2nd Cook County Jail detainee dies after testing positive for COVID-19; family of 1st files suit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6083434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that Cook County Jail has its first apparent death from the novel coronavirus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second detainee who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at Cook County Jail, officials said Thursday night.The death came on the same day a federal judge ruled against the mass release of prisoners.The detainee, 51-year-old Leslie Pieroni, had been hospitalized since April 3 after testing positive for COVID-19. Preliminary reports indicate he died as the result of complications due to the virus.Pieroni is the second person in custody who has died after testing positive for the virus.On Sunday, 59-year-old Jeffrey Pendleton died at Stroger Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 30.An autopsy found he died of COVID-19 infection, with hypertension and pulmonary disease as contributing factors.His two surviving brothers filed a federal lawsuit, alleging the county violated his constitutional rights by shackling him to a bed while he was battling the virus.Warren Pendleton said he didn't get a chance to talk to his brother before he passed. He believes the jail needs a deep cleaning to provide more sanitary conditions."They really need to close the jail down and disinfect it before they let anybody up in there; too many people are catching it," Warren Pendleton said.Jeffrey Pendleton was granted a hearing to reduce his bond days before he was hospitalized, but the motion was denied.Two hundred and seventy six detainees in custody have tested positive. Of those, 219 were being treated for mild-to-moderate symptoms, and 36 others were moved to a recovery facility.Pieroni was one of 21 who were being treated at local hospitals. One hundred seventy two sheriff's office staff have the illness.Sheriff Tom Dart is defending the jail's response to COVID-19,as detainee attorneys want a wide release of health compromised prisoners."There is evil in this world," Sheriff Dart said. "There's bad people that hurt real people. we cannot sit back and say we're gonna open the doors to the people who have murdered and raped little children. No. So do some people have different agenda here? Damn right they do "The request for a release was denied by a judge. A court order was critical of some sanitation measures at the jail and laid out a list of requirements to curb the spread of the virus.A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's released a statement saying,