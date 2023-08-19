Chicago native and 'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper funeral today

The family of 'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper spoke to ABC7 about his life and legacy as they prepare to lay him to rest this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DJ Casper, the creator of the world-famous "Cha Cha Slide," will be laid to rest on Saturday in the south suburbs.

The family of the legendary Chicago musician is inviting the public to a celebration of his life.

A visitation is being held this morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by a service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holy Temple Cathedral, 15912 Lincoln Avenue in Harvey.

Born Willie Perry Jr., Casper lost his years-long battle with cancer on Monday at 58.

His family shared some of their most precious memories of Casper with ABC7's Samantha Chatman.

RELATED: Chicago native and 'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper dies at 58 after cancer battle, wife says

"Dad, you did great things. You are amazing," Casper's daughter Laquita Perry said. "You will never be forgotten, and not just because of your song, but for your heart, for your soul."

Casper's family said he has a number of songs that he never released, including a slide that his wife believes will be a big hit, so stay tuned for that.

They plan on doing the "Cha Cha Slide" at his funeral service because that's what he would have wanted.