Chicago Teachers Strike: CPS, CTU negotiations continue, classes canceled Tuesday; city reaches deal with SEIU

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday night that a tentative deal has been reached with members of SEIU Local 73, but the Chicago Teachers Union remains on strike Monday.
Chicago Public School classes are canceled again Tuesday as negotiations between the city and the union continue. If the standoff continues past Tuesday, it will make this teachers strike the longest in nearly 30 years.
SEIU Local 73 represents CPS support staff, serving in roles such as special education classroom assistants, bus aides, custodians as well as school security officers.
CPS high school students marched to City Hall in support of their striking teachers, and according to the union president there is currently no end to the strike in sight.
"I think she's digging gin for a long strike," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey of the mayor. "She's testing our resolve, and that's a mistake."
Even though SEIU has reached a tentative deal, members joined the picket lines Monday in support of CTU.
Sharkey said the strike is starting to take its financial toll on teachers, but they remain committed to their cause.
The union said they're only $38 million away from reaching a deal.
"It's one half of one percent of CPS' annual operating budget," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said. "We feel like we need to be able to get there. We feel like this is an amount of money that CPS needs to be able to make as an investment into our students and our classrooms."
But Chicago Public Schools put that number much higher at $100 million.
CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson expressed disappointment Sunday over yet another day without a deal.
"We've given them a deal that guarantees social workers and nurses in every school every day and pays the average teacher nearly $100,000 and reduces class sizes because we want to sign that deal right now and that is the deal that is on the table for CTU," Jackson said.
"I don't get their math," Sharkey said, disputing those figures with other union members. "If you make $100,000 raise your hands. So this is an entire crowd of teachers. This is a crowd of the highest paid teachers and none of us make $100,000."
Teachers said they are also negotiating for a half hour of teacher prep time, something that was cancelled by the Rahm Emmanuel administration.
Though it's not something either side said they want, University of Illinois Professor Robert Bruno said the union is intent on making a point.
"They made a statement in 2012. But in 2019, they're looking to achieve real gains embedded in the contract around staffing and class size, along with doing better financially," said Bruno, who co-authored a book on the 2012 strike. "They're really continuing that strike form 2012. I think they see it now as core, as central, that they need to get that out of the bargaining agreement."
Any agreement reached must first be voted on and approved by CTU members before classes can resume.
Last week, a judge ruled student athletes will not be able to compete in the state playoffs during the strike.
