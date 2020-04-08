John Prine dead of coronavirus at 73, family says

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
Prine, 73, died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical in Nashville due to complications of COVID-19, according to his family. Prine was hospitalized and intubated in late March.
An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB— John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020
Prine was a giant in the 1970's Chicago folk music scene. The multiple Grammy winner graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, where he worked as a mailman before becoming a music legend.
