Ex-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson claims relationship with Officer Cynthia Donald was consensual

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke for first time about shocking sexual assault allegations made by one of his subordinates when he was top cop.Cynthia Donald is suing Johnson, accusing him of using his position as police superintendent to abuse and assault her. In a filing late last week, Johnson and his attorneys responded to the allegations, which include verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual assault.In a sit-down interview with ABC7 Chicago, Johnson had a much different story to tell: he claims he was in a consensual relationship with Donald."I think now is the right time," Johnson said.More than a year since he last sat down for a television interview, Johnson responded to accusations he verbally and sexually abused his former driver.CHATMAN:JOHNSON:The suit against Johnson and the city of Chicago alleges that Johnson carried out many unwanted sexual acts and told her "now you belong to me."CHATMAN:JOHNSON:Johnson said he wants the public to believe him, despite the very high-profile incident in which he was found slumped at the wheel of his car in October 2019.Johnson maintains that he'd only had a few drinks that night, but an investigation by Chicago's inspector general said he had the equivalent of 10.Johnson said there was an issue with his medications, but claims he was not drunk."Like I've said, I had been drinking that night. But I never had an alcohol problem ever. I'll go weeks, months without having a drink," Johnson said.The incident ultimately cost him his job. In a fiery news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Johnson's termination by saying Johnson lied to her and the public."It has become clear that Johnson engaged in a series of actions that are intolerable for any leader in a position of trust," Lightfoot said at the time.The inspector general's report claimed Johnson and Donald had been drinking at a bar downtown earlier that night. Johnson still maintains he was truthful with the mayor."I knew there was an investigation, but she was also my boss, so I was trying to tell her what happened without going into a lot of detail," Johnson said. "I know from my training, you don't go into a whole lot of detail before you talk to the investigators."And while he denies he sexually assaulted Cynthia Donald, Johnson does admit he betrayed his wife by having an affair with Donald.CHATMAN:JOHNSON:Johnson's legal team defends the notion of a consensual relationship between their client and Donald."No HR director ever wants a subordinate relationship with a superior because of the ramifications if the relationship goes awry, but that doesn't create legal liability," said Mike Leonard, Johnson's attorney. "To create legal liability there has to be a non-consensual aspect to their relationship. But in this case, it was completely consensual."His attorneys say Donald is suing Johnson and the city for monetary gain."To our knowledge, we are not aware of any criminal charges being filed against Eddie, and it's revealing in that her first claim is for damages and not to report this to authorities for any criminal charges," Leonard said.Johnson said he and Donald mutually decided to end their intimate relationship in 2018, but remained close friends.In her lawsuit, Donald describes a very different conclusion. She claims the abuse continued until Johnson was fired and that she felt stalked by Johnson, who sent text messages until she feared for her safety."I'm hurt. I'm hurt and I'm disappointed. None of those allegations are true. Why would she lie? I think that's the million dollar question. I can surmise why, but I can't get in her head. I can't," Johnson said. "Honestly, I actually pray for her."More than a year after his termination, Johnson said his biggest concern is regaining the trust of his wife and family - and supporters."Look, I've tried to be the best person I can be. I strive to do that every day, but like I said, I'm not perfect and I apologize to those people. I'm sure they're disappointed. But I'm human and unfortunately humans are flawed individuals and we make mistakes and I made a mistake and I'm not running from that. One mistake shouldn't define who I am," Johnson said.In response to Johnson's claims about what happened, Donald's attorney provided this statement:As for Johnson and his attorneys, they believe the evidence they'll provide - including text messages - will prove that the relationship between Johnson and Donald was consensual.