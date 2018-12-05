WINDY CITY LIVE

Luxury Garage Sale features top designer products at deep discounts

Luxury Garage Sale, a Chicago-based consignment company that features top designer products at deep discounts, has their big warehouse sale coming up and learn how to get a discount.

Luxury Garage Sale is a consignment company that finds top designer brands and brings them to you for less. It was the brainchild of co-founders Brielle Buchberg and Lindsay Segal who started the site when a relative asked them to liquidate a furniture store they were closing. They took to eBay and got the job done. Soon others were asking them to do it - and Luxury Garage Sale was born.

CEO Trish Lukasik stopped by WCL to talk about the company and their big warehouse sale coming up. They have over 10,000 items with prices starting at $10 and nothing above $250.

The sale will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 329 W. 18th St., 8th floor.

Also, exclusively for WCL viewers, Luxury Garage Sale is offering a discount code you can use on their website and their two locations at 1658 N. Wells St., and 900 N. Michigan Shops, Level 5.

Use the promo code WCL10 for 10 percent off your purchase from Sunday through Dec. 31. The promo code cannot be used at the warehouse sale.
