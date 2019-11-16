Friends and family mark 20th birthday of murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez

Her husband, Yovany Lopez as well as advocates of Ochoa-Lopez will participate in a balloon release this afternoon.
It is taking place at 3:30 p.m. in front of a mural that was painted in her honor in the Pilsen neighborhood.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46 and her daughter Desiree, 24 have been charged in connection with murdering Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine-months pregnant at the time.
The women have also been charged in her child's death. They're accused of removing the baby from her body and taking it to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.
Desiree's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is accused of trying to cover up the killing.
RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody without bond.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby death: Clarisa, Desiree Figueroa plead not guilty
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with murder in baby's death
Artist unites murdered pregnant teen mom and baby on Pilsen memorial mural
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case, investigation finds
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman formally indicted
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side