Friends and family mark 20th birthday of murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday would have marked the 20th birthday of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the pregnant Chicago teen who was murdered in April.

Her husband, Yovany Lopez as well as advocates of Ochoa-Lopez will participate in a balloon release this afternoon.

It is taking place at 3:30 p.m. in front of a mural that was painted in her honor in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46 and her daughter Desiree, 24 have been charged in connection with murdering Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine-months pregnant at the time.

The women have also been charged in her child's death. They're accused of removing the baby from her body and taking it to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

Desiree's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is accused of trying to cover up the killing.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody without bond.

