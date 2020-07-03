chicago shooting

Funeral to be held for girl, 13, killed by stray bullet on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends will gather to say goodbye to Amaria Jones Friday.

The 13-year old was killed by a stray bullet inside her home in the Austin neighborhood over Father's Day weekend.

Amaria's mother Lawanda Jones said Amaria wanted to be lawyer.

"She loved to talk and she wanted to be heard," Jones said. "She wanted you to see her and hear her."

Amaria also liked to dance. She was showing her mother the latest routine on TikTok when she was killed.

"I heard a weird noise and something shattered in my face," said Jones. "I turned around and my baby was on the ground holding her neck, reaching out saying mom."

Amaria's wake will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. at Greater St. John Bible Church, 1256 N. Waller Ave.
