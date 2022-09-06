Chicago hit-and-run: Vehicle hits teen girls riding on scooter in Little Village crosswalk, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teen girls were hurt in a Southwest Side hit-and-run crash on Monday night, Chicago police said.
Two 15-year-old girls were riding on a scooter in a crosswalk in the Little Village neighborhood's 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a black vehicle hit them before taking off, police said.
SEE ALSO | Fatal West Side hit-and-run being investigated as homicide after man struck while on sidewalk: CPD
The two teens have scrapes and bruises, and went to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said
No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
RELATED | Tow truck driver in custody after 3 hurt in Loop rollover crash, Chicago police say