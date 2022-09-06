Chicago hit-and-run: Vehicle hits teen girls riding on scooter in Little Village crosswalk, CPD says

Two teen girls riding on a scooter were hurt in a Little Village, Chicago hit-and-run crash in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teen girls were hurt in a Southwest Side hit-and-run crash on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Two 15-year-old girls were riding on a scooter in a crosswalk in the Little Village neighborhood's 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a black vehicle hit them before taking off, police said.

The two teens have scrapes and bruises, and went to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

