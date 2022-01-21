Multi-vehicle crash causes I-80 closures; Illinois State Police investigate

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A two-vehicle crash occurred on the Interstate 80 westbound in Grundy County Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash, which occurred near mile marker 110, but all lanes of the I-80 were closed at about 6:57 a.m. for investigation. Westbound traffic has been diverted off at exit 112 and eastbound traffic has been diverted off at Seneca Road.Police asked everyone to avoid the area if possible and did not provide further information about the incident.