Illinois suspends law license of man accused of killing son

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois officials have suspended the law license of a suburban Chicago man charged in the beating death of his 5-year-old son.
The state's Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission disclosed Monday the license of 60-year-old Andrew Freund of Crystal Lake will remain on suspension until further ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court. He's awaiting trial on charges he murdered his 5-year-old son, AJ.
RELATED: Andrew Freund, father of Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund, deemed mentally fit for trial in son's death
The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reports Freund previously had his license suspended in 2015 over his work in the divorce case of AJ's mom, JoAnn Cunningham, who's also charged in the boy's slaying.
According to commission records, Cunningham and Freund defied a court order barring her from taking items from her marital home. The disciplinary commission said both were subsequently convicted of indirect criminal contempt.
