Timeline: Jacob Blake shooting, unrest, Kyle Rittenhouse arrest

EMBED >More News Videos Organizers say the purpose of this rally is as much about justice for Jacob Blake, as it is healing for the city of Kenosha.

EMBED >More News Videos Jacob Blake's father told the crowd in Kenosha that it's his job to stand up for his son.

EMBED >More News Videos Three people were shot, two fatally during the third night of protests in downtown Kenosha Tuesday night, with police deploying tear gas and protesters appearing to throw bottles.

EMBED >More News Videos Fires, destruction, and clashes between protesters and police on a second night of chaos in Kenosha.

EMBED >More News Videos Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha is bracing for another round of protests as prosecutors prepare to announce whether they'll charge a white police officer who shot a Black man and left him paralyzed.Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Jacob Blake on August 23 after responding to a domestic dispute.Prosecutors are expected to announce if Shaskey will face any changes in the first two weeks of January.Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.The shooting triggered several nights of protests and reignited frustration and anger across the country during a summer marked by protests.Some of the demonstrations turned violent, with an Illinois teen, Kyle Rittenhouse , opening fire on three people, killing two of them.Jacob Blake's family said they're preparing for an announcement they've waited months to hear, but are also bracing for disappointment. Whatever the decision is, the Blake family and other activists they work with are begging anyone who joins demonstrations to keep them peaceful.