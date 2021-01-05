Timeline: Jacob Blake shooting, unrest, Kyle Rittenhouse arrest

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Jacob Blake on August 23 after responding to a domestic dispute.
Prosecutors are expected to announce if Shaskey will face any changes in the first two weeks of January.
Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.
The shooting triggered several nights of protests and reignited frustration and anger across the country during a summer marked by protests.
Some of the demonstrations turned violent, with an Illinois teen, Kyle Rittenhouse, opening fire on three people, killing two of them.
Jacob Blake's family said they're preparing for an announcement they've waited months to hear, but are also bracing for disappointment. Whatever the decision is, the Blake family and other activists they work with are begging anyone who joins demonstrations to keep them peaceful.
