JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke talks to Chicago Tribune 1 week before murder trial

Jason Van Dyke (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
For the first time the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald speaks out.

Officer Jason Van Dyke spoke Tuesday night to the Chicago Tribune for about 40 minutes in an interview at his lawyer's office.

The paper said its questions were submitted in advance.

Van Dyke said he's nervous for the start of his trial next week but did not comment at all about the video showing him shooting McDonald 16 times.

McDonald's family has called the shooting an assassination.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialmurderpolice-involved shootingteen killedlaquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago police departmentChicagoNear North SideEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JASON VAN DYKE
Activists prepare for Jason Van Dyke trial next week
Van Dyke pre-trial continues; McDonald's mom spoke with judge
Judge defers venue change in Van Dyke murder trial
Judge denies request for new judge for Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald murder trial
More jason van dyke
Top Stories
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning throughout Chicago area
Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Man charged in West Town beating, sex assault
Gary Diocese releases list of priests accused or found guilty of abuse
Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students
Speaker Paul Ryan campaigns for Democrat-targeted congressman
Police seek man in attempted sex assault case on Near North Side
Show More
10th child dies following Little Village fire
Rauner signs bill legalizing medical marijuana as opioid alternative
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Midlothian
More News