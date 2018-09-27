Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony entering 4th day

The defense is entering a fourth day of testimony at the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Wednesday, jurors heard the initial 9-1-1 call that brought Van Dyke and Laquan McDonald together for what proved to be a deadly encounter.Truck driver Rudy Barillas made the call after confronting the 17-year-old in a secured truck lot. Barillas testified that the teen tried to stab him with a knife, so he called police.McDonald was suspected of stealing radios from the truck lot.Also, Chicago Police Officer Leticia Velez testified that she begrudgingly went to the scene because her partner wanted to go. She described seeing McDonald walking down the street before the shooting.Officer Velez: "He looked deranged."Defense attorney: "When you say he looked deranged, what do you mean by he looked deranged?"Velez: "The fact that we had lights. We had sirens. He was not looking in our direction. There was nothing that was actually fazing him, not even the visibility of officers in the area, the number of officers that were there. He was just like in a twilight."Two witnesses also testified that McDonald had been combative in his past encounters with the law and that he resisted going into his cell while in the juvenile detention center.Van Dyke is on trial for first degree murder for the October 2014 shooting. He fired 16 shots at McDonald as McDonald appeared to be walking away from officers in video recorded on a police dash camera. Van Dyke claims it was self-defense.