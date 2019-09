Judge denies request for gag order in case of murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez, baby

EMBED >More News Videos Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people charged in connection with the death of a pregnant mother and the removal of her unborn child from her womb were in court Tuesday.Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa are accused of strangling Marlen Ochoa Lopez last spring. Ochoa-Lopez' baby died later at a hospital. Desiree's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is accused of trying to cover up the killing.The defendants wanted the judge to issue a gag order against the victim's family- including Ochoa-Lopez's husband, but the judge to not issue the gag order.All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody without bond