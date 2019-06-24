Brendt Christensen found guilty on all counts: Jury deliberated less than 2 hours in Yingying Zhang murder trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5361587" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Closing arguments began Monday in the murder trial of Brent Christensen. The case in now in the jury's hands.

Brendt Christensen has been found guilty on all counts in the murder case of Yingying Zhang.The jury deliberated less than two hours Monday."He kidnapped her, he murdered her, and covered up his crime," Assistant U.S. State's Attorney Eugene Miller echoed a line from his opening statement. "He didn't know her by name but her name wasn't important to him."The defense expected next with its closing argument. After that the case will be in the hands of the jury, who heard eight days of testimony from more than 30 witnesses.Christensen is accused of killing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang at the University of Illinois in 2017. If convicted, Christensen could face the death penalty.Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up Yingying Zhang at a campus bus stop. Prosecutors said he raped and tortured her in his apartment before secretly disposing of her body.Christensen's defense team has acknowledged he kidnapped and killed Zhang."We were not going to contest the fact that it happened," defense attorney Elisabeth Pollock said in her closing argument.But Pollock disputed the prosecution's allegations of torture and premeditation, important factors that could determine if Christensen is sentenced to death.Referring to audio recordings in which Christensen is heard describing disturbing details of the murder, Pollock said, "The government is asking you to assume that all the things Brendt said on that tape are true. But we know there are problems with that.""It's awful. It's horrible. It makes you want to hate him. But that emotion cannot overcome the facts," Pollock continued.On Friday, Brent Christensen's former wife testified. She explained how the former PHD student suffered from substance abuse and depression leading up to the murder of Zhang.She also told the court that she found a large blood stain on Christensen's mattress, but when she asked what it was from he blamed it on a nosebleed. Investigators later found Zhang's DNA on that mattress.Brendt Christiansen is charged with kidnapping resulting in death and two counts of false statements.The 27-year-old Chinese scholar's body has never been found.Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-wife testifies about day U of I student Yingying Zhang disappeared