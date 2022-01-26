Jussie Smollett sentencing date set after 'Empire' actor found guilty of disorderly conduct

The former "Empire" actor was found guilty last month on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for staging a fake hate crime on himself in Chicago in 2019.
The Class-4 felony is punishable by up to three years in prison.
The prosecution contended Smollett recruited the Osundairo brothers for a staged hate crime in Streeterville in January 2019 because he was upset, that his studio didn't take seriously, a threatening letter he'd reported.
Through surveillance video and a rideshare record police were able to identify the Osundairos as the men who left Smollett bruised and battered with a noose around his neck and doused with bleach.
The siblings said it was all a hoax devised by Smollett for media attention, but the actor testified the attack was real and that the Osundairos were lying.
After being convicted, Smollett's attorneys vowed to appeal the verdict.
