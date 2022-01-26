jussie smollett

Jussie Smollett sentencing date set after 'Empire' actor found guilty of disorderly conduct

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Jussie Smollett sentencing date set

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jussie Smollett will face sentencing on March 10, his attorney Tamara Walker confirmed to CNN.

The former "Empire" actor was found guilty last month on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for staging a fake hate crime on himself in Chicago in 2019.

The Class-4 felony is punishable by up to three years in prison.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett trial's only Black juror found case 'sad,' still wonders about motive
EMBED More News Videos

Andre Hope said he took no pleasure in finding former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty of lying to police and staging an attack on himself.



The prosecution contended Smollett recruited the Osundairo brothers for a staged hate crime in Streeterville in January 2019 because he was upset, that his studio didn't take seriously, a threatening letter he'd reported.

Through surveillance video and a rideshare record police were able to identify the Osundairos as the men who left Smollett bruised and battered with a noose around his neck and doused with bleach.

SEE ALSO: Report on Kim Foxx's office's handling of Jussie Smollett case made public

The siblings said it was all a hoax devised by Smollett for media attention, but the actor testified the attack was real and that the Osundairos were lying.

After being convicted, Smollett's attorneys vowed to appeal the verdict.

CNN Wire contributed to this report

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillecelebrity arresttrialdisorderly conductcelebrity crimeactorjussie smollettverdictfalse reportchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUSSIE SMOLLETT
Jussie Smollett sentencing date set
A look back at Chicago's ups and downs in 2021
Report released on handling of Smollett case by Kim Foxx
Should grandparents get paid for babysitting grandkids?
TOP STORIES
75 years after Al Capone's death, it's not your dad's Chicago Outfit
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Death of ISP trooper, wife ruled a murder-suicide
2 suspects linked to 8 armed robberies, carjacking on NW Side: CPD
Bears' new general manager Ryan Poles, 36
Man falls on tracks, conductor hurt at Division Blue Line station
St. Charles woman sues after attacked by neighbors' dogs
Show More
Man denied heart transplant because he has not received COVID vaccine
Chicago weather forecast include bitter cold, dangerous temperatures
1 killed, 6 injured in Round Lake Beach crash
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very cold Wednesday
Apple CEO allegedly stalked by woman who showed up at house
More TOP STORIES News