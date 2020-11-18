CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, will explore the significance of the historic election of Kamala Harris, the first female, Black and Asian woman to hold the office of vice president-elect of the United States. The hour-long, virtual town hall, newly relaunched as OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community will be moderated by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton and will be available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, November 19 at 2:00 PM.
What does the historic election of Kamala Harris mean to female leaders from Chicago area Black and Asian communities? How did they feel when they heard the news? What hopes do they have for our country under this new administration with the pandemic and elevated consciousness of social and racial justice front and center? And with so many more women recently elected to office, how will this influence other young women aspiring to serve in this way? Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton will ask these questions and lead a lively discussion with Chicago area community representatives.
Guest panelists include:
-Melody Spann Cooper, Chairman, Midway Broadcasting Corporation
-Neha Gill, Executive Director, Apna Ghar, Inc. (Our Home)
-Dyanna Knight Lewis, Regional Vice President, Real Times Media/Publisher, ChicagoDefender.com
-Morlie Patel, Associate Director, Chinese Mutual Aid Association
-Cheryle Robinson Jackson, CEO and Founder, Grit+Grace, The Movement
-Grace K. Pai, Organizing Director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice|Chicago
The virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
Our Chicago: Voices of the Community: Significance of Kamala Harris' election to vice president-elect; Cheryl Burton to moderate
