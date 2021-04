Little Village police shooting: Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown to give update on police fatal shooting of boy, 13 | LIVE

EMBED >More News Videos Adam Toledo, 13, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in Little Village Monday during what police called an "armed confrontation."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will give a public safety update after last week's shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a police officer after what police said was an "armed confrontation."The shooting occurred last Monday in the 2300-block of South Sawyer Avenue. Police said 13-year-old Adam Toledo was armed and fled from police with another suspect. Police shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene. A second suspect, 21-year-old Ruben Roman, is charged in the incident with a misdemeanor for resisting an officer."Adam was a good kid. He had no criminal history, he went to Gary Elementary School. He shared time with his four siblings and all we know is that he was shot," said the Toledo family's attorney, Adeena Weiss-Ortiz.Toledo's mom Elizabeth said he had aspirations of becoming a police officer one day."He was so full of life," she said. "They just took it away from him."The Civilian Office of Police Accountabliliy is expected to release body camera video of the shooting this week after it is viewed by the family.Last week, the agency released a statement saying,The family is waiting to see that body camera video of the shooting next week before deciding to file any potential lawsuit. A vigil is being planned for Monday.The officer involved in the shooting was placed on desk duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, police said.