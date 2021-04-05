Little Village police shooting: Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown to give update on police fatal shooting of boy, 13 | LIVE

The shooting occurred last Monday in the 2300-block of South Sawyer Avenue. Police said 13-year-old Adam Toledo was armed and fled from police with another suspect.
Police shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene. A second suspect, 21-year-old Ruben Roman, is charged in the incident with a misdemeanor for resisting an officer.
"Adam was a good kid. He had no criminal history, he went to Gary Elementary School. He shared time with his four siblings and all we know is that he was shot," said the Toledo family's attorney, Adeena Weiss-Ortiz.
Toledo's mom Elizabeth said he had aspirations of becoming a police officer one day.
"He was so full of life," she said. "They just took it away from him."
The Civilian Office of Police Accountabliliy is expected to release body camera video of the shooting this week after it is viewed by the family.
Last week, the agency released a statement saying, "COPA has determined that certain provisions of state law intended to protect the confidentiality of juvenile records do not prohibit the agency's release of material related to its investigation of a Chicago Police Officer's fatal shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo. COPA's General Counsel concluded that the Juvenile Court Act does not bar publication of the body worn and third-party video camera footage the agency has obtained to date. COPA will therefore follow established City policy, which requires public posting of material at the earliest point possible but no later than 60 days after the incident. COPA is currently working with the Toledo family and their representative to arrange for a review of the troubling video footage. Again our condolences are with the Toledo family during this challenging time."
The family is waiting to see that body camera video of the shooting next week before deciding to file any potential lawsuit. A vigil is being planned for Monday.
The officer involved in the shooting was placed on desk duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, police said.
FULL STATEMENT FROM TOLEDO FAMILY
"Adam Toledo was killed early Monday morning, due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer. We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that the Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam. Adam was killed on March 29th, 2021, but the Toledo Family was only notified of his death two days later. Adam was a seventh-grade student at Garvey School, enjoyed sports and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did. The Toledo Family will seek justice for this reprehensible crime and requests privacy during this time of mourning. The Toledo Family is represented by Weiss Ortiz PC."